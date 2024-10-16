German Thomas Tuchel named new England manager

German Thomas Tuchel was named manager of the England national team on Wednesday, the third non-Englishman to hold one of the most prestigious and demanding roles in soccer.

The Football Association confirmed in a that the 51-year-old former Chelsea manager would take charge from January alongside his English assistant Anthony Barry.

“We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson was the first foreign manager to lead England, from 2001-06 and Italian Fabio Capello was in the job from 2008-12.

England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, who has been in temporary charge since the resignation of Gareth Southgate after England's defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July, will continue for the next two Nations League games.