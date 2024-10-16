“As a national leader he contributed in action to finding peace when the nation was torn apart by political violence. He was a formidable team player in securing and hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup for South Africa.
Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th
‘South Africa is better off because on this day a great South African was born in 1944,’ says PSL chair
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza, the ANC, EFF and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula were among those who wished Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung on his 80th birthday on Wednesday.
Orlando Pirates owner Khoza, whose brainchild, with Motaung, the PSL was from its founding in 1996, paid tribute to the efforts of his “good friend” in working for peace when South Africa struggled with violence and in the 2010 World Cup bid and organising committees.
“Today [Wednesday] is a special day of Motaung’s birth. South Africa is better off because on this day a great South African was born in 1944,” Khoza wrote.
“He dazzled the world with his football talent as a player. His consistent assembly of talent created a club that is testament of South African football to the world.
“As a national leader he contributed in action to finding peace when the nation was torn apart by political violence. He was a formidable team player in securing and hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup for South Africa.
“When Covid-19 put our nation in distress in 2020, he again in action, stood up to be part of the solution.
“Happy 80th birthday my dear friend. May the good Lord bless you with longevity to continue your exemplary contribution to humanity.”
The ANC praised Motaung, who founded what grew into the country’s biggest football club in 1970, as a visionary.
“The ANC extends its well wishes to Motaung on his 80th birthday,” it said.
“We recognise his remarkable contributions to South African football and broader society and commend his visionary leadership in sports, which has inspired generations of leaders, athletes and fans.”
Former sport minister Mbalula posted on X: “On the occasion of Motaung’s 80th birthday we celebrate a true legend and pioneer of South African football.
“His remarkable journey, from an extraordinary player to founding and leading one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, has inspired countless fans and players across generations. Motaung’s dedication, vision and contribution to the sport have left a lasting legacy that continues to shape football in South Africa.
“We wish him a happy birthday, filled with joy, good health and the appreciation of all those whose lives he has touched.”
The EFF said Motaung’s contributions to football are a source of pride for South Africa.
“The EFF extends our birthday wishes to a true legend and visionary of South African football,” it said. “Your remarkable leadership, dedication and contributions to the beautiful game have inspired generations and brought pride to our nation.
“As we continue to fight for economic freedom we honour your contribution to uplifting our people through football and maintain black dignity and pride through sport. We honour your legacy and wish you many more years of health, happiness and success.
“Happy birthday chairman!”
More social media reactions:
