‘No doubt we’ll get it right,’ says Zwane as he opens new chapter at AmaZulu
New co-coach says he's looked at Usuthu's squad and their losing results have not done their quality justice
New AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane is not reading much into the club's previous three league results that yielded zero points and contributed to the sacking of predecessor Pablo Martin.
The former Kaizer Chiefs player and coach will sit on the Usuthu bench for the first time with coaching partner Vusumuzi Vilakazi when the Durban club face Stellenbosch FC in the first round of the Carling Knockout at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Friday.
AmaZulu started the 2024-2025 campaign on the wrong foot with Betway Premiership defeats against Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.
While this is Zwane's first coaching job outside Chiefs, for Vilakazi it will not be new territory as he has already worked with AmaZulu as reserve team coach at the start of the season after leaving Richards Bay FC. He has also had head and caretaker coaching stints at Lamontville Golden Arrows and Chippa United.
“The pressure is the same because it's results you're looking for. As a club we want to get out of the bottom, we want to be in a respectable position, we want to compete with the best.
“Yes, it will take time, it won't be overnight, but there's no doubt we'll get it right.”
Co-coaching is not a concept that always works, especially if coaches have different philosophies and ways in which they want to approach the game. Zwane said working with Vilakazi has been seamless so far because they are aiming for the same goal.
“We're already enjoying ourselves. We share the responsibility. There's no case of the one being above the other. No, we're equal. We respect each other and we have the same level of respect for each other on and off the field.
“The most important thing for us is about the club. It's not about Arthur Zwane or coach 'Kanu' [Vilakazi]. It's not about any person but the club.
“The club is bigger than us and we're here to make sure things run smoothly and the team goes to where it belongs and we grind the results. The status is at stake and there's a lot of millions [invested], so we want to take the team off the bottom and make sure we're in a respectable position.”
With Stellies standing in front of them in the cup and Orlando Pirates the next team they'll face in the league at Orlando Stadium on October 25 — both notably in-form sides — Zwane and Vilakazi's start will not be an easy one.
“I expect nothing more than a war on their side looking at their game model,” Zwane said of Stellies, the defending champions and losing finalists in the MTN8 a week ago.
“It will be high tempo from the first whistle to the last. Their tactical endurance is second to none.
“That's why I'm saying it's going to be war for our boys, war for them as well because they're defending champions. We'll be equal to the task and we should be ready come Friday, mentally and physically. We want it more than them.”
