Sport

Baby Bulldogs take aim at Boland for place in Shield final

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 17 October 2024

Border go into their SA Rugby U21 Shield semifinal confident that they can get the win over Boland, but their big concern is maintaining their discipline.  ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament