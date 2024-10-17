Broos ‘must manage his house and I will manage my house’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Manqoba Mngqithi could not hide his irritation at comments made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently about two players being sidelined at Mamelodi Sundowns, saying the Belgian “must manage his house and I will manage my house”.

Teboho Mokoena, with a brace, and Khuliso Mudau made a strong case for being included again at Downs with their impressive performances as Bafana thrashed Congo 5-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash at home last week and drew 0-0 in return game in Brazzaville on Thursday.

Mngqithi also expressed his surprise that 35-year-old Themba Zwane, who is increasingly carefully managed for less game time at Sundowns, played 90 minutes in Bafana’s win in Gqeberha, then started again in the return away game.

Zwane pulled up with an Achilles injury in the second game, which Mngqithi, at a prematch press conference to his team’s Carling Knockout clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows this weekend, said should keep the player anything from six weeks to three months.

Mngqithi’s Sundowns predecessor Rulani Mokwena was often involved in heated exchanges via the media over player fitness and injuries with Broos.

A lack of lines of communication between Sundowns, the club that supplies the most players to the national team, and Broos, has been a situation that has been far from ideal.

Mngqithi did appear to offer a conciliatory sentiment, saying he respects Broos and hopes to speak to him directly on the phone to clear the air.

“No man, Broos is just talking. He must manage his house and I will manage my house,” Mngqithi initially said, asked about Broos’s comments ahead of the Congo games that he could not understand how players of the quality of Mokoena and Mudau were being sidelined at Downs.

“Because nobody tells you who to play in this team and I cannot be expected to be told by another coach who to play in this team.

“The truth is we all know the quality of the players and they are going to help us. And we don’t have any problems with them. We have resolved whatever minor issues we might have had.

“But each man for his own family. We must take care of our spaces.

“Nobody says anything when he [Broos] plays eight defenders. We keep quiet because it’s his choice and I respect it.

“I respect him as a coach — he has done very well for the country. Everybody is excited he got a bronze [for Bafana at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations].

“So he must understand that we have a responsibility to manage our own squads just like he’s managing his own squad.

“The best thing that could ever happen would be for him to call me or for us to have a call where we talk about our situations.

“Because I never say, ‘Why do you select that player, or don’t select that player?’ And I don’t expect another coach to do that. I think it’s maybe only administrators who have got a right to say that.

“But with the respect I have for him I am sure he will give me a call and discuss this thing as coaches. No-one is bigger than anyone else — we are all coaches.”

Mngqithi was asked if it would not benefit Sundowns, Bafana and the country if the channels of communication between club and national team were open.

“I think these things start from respect — if we respect one another in life we will always communicate better.

“Because in one way or the other we are all need each other. And it’s sad when we lose players that you were trying the best you can [to protect], because you know for him to recover after a match may not be the same as for a younger player like [Siyabonga] Mabena.

“To see a player like Themba playing 90 minutes in the first match and still starting the second match, already that for me was unimaginable.

“I think we could have dealt with this thing better as the two coaches and to be honest I do want to give him a call so I can talk to him direct.

“I don’t like to talk about someone, I prefer to talk to somebody.”

Downs’ Carling last 16 clash against Arrows is at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (6pm).