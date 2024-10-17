Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk said football lovers should buy their tickets early and arrive at the stadium early to avoid congestion at the gate.
“We hope that the Home of Legends Cup will become a permanent fixture on the football calendar and a major attraction for our iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” Van Niekerk said.
According to Qaba, the MBDA plans to hold the event annually.
“The cup tournament is just one pillar of a broader concept of a ‘Legends Week’.
“What we plan to do next year is add two elements to the week.
“We are planning to have what we call the Legends Concert on a Friday, on Saturday we then have the Legends Cup, and on Sunday along the lake we plan to have the Legends Jazz concert,” he said.
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said: “The economic spin-offs that will be felt in not only the metro but the province as a whole, will be huge.
“The hospitality industry, tourism, transport, hawkers and crafters will [benefit].
“So, there are good and positive economic spin-offs from hosting this event.”
Tickets are already on sale at R199 for an all-day pass.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to host inaugural Home of Legends Cup
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Four Betway Premiership clubs will battle it out for the winner’s purse of R1.5m and be crowned inaugural winners of the all-new Home of Legends Cup in Gqeberha in November.
The event will see Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows go head-to-head at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16.
Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Anele Qaba said the clubs participating in the event were chosen by availability.
“We know that in the province football is well-loved in every corner, from the townships to the urban areas and even the rural areas,” Qaba said.
“We have just successfully hosted the Afcon qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Congo-Brazzaville.
“Through that game we clearly showed the country and the world that we deserve games of that significance and cups of that nature where we are normally overlooked.
“As a city, as the agency, and as the stadium we are named after an international icon, the legendary Madiba.
“We’ll continue to make history as we have done.
“The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is going to be a place where legends rise and greatness thrives.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football
“The Home of Legends Cup is a one-day event that will feature four Premiership teams.
“The first game will be played from 10am-12pm, the second from 2pm-4pm and the final at 6pm.
“We will run a social media poll to allow football fans to vote and decide which teams must play against each other in the first two games.
“The final will then be between the winners of the first two games.”
Qaba said between games the spectators would be entertained by local and international artists.
After the final, there would be a concert focusing strictly on kwaito legends.
Sufficient security on the day is bound to be a priority.
The joyous scenes among the 35,000 fans who witnessed Bafana Bafana thrash Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 were spoiled by two first-half pitch invasions.
After the incident, the stadium management promised to find long-term solutions and strengthen measures to ensure there was no repeat of the pitch invasion.
TS Galaxy hungry for revenge against Chippa in Carling Cup
Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk said football lovers should buy their tickets early and arrive at the stadium early to avoid congestion at the gate.
“We hope that the Home of Legends Cup will become a permanent fixture on the football calendar and a major attraction for our iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” Van Niekerk said.
According to Qaba, the MBDA plans to hold the event annually.
“The cup tournament is just one pillar of a broader concept of a ‘Legends Week’.
“What we plan to do next year is add two elements to the week.
“We are planning to have what we call the Legends Concert on a Friday, on Saturday we then have the Legends Cup, and on Sunday along the lake we plan to have the Legends Jazz concert,” he said.
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said: “The economic spin-offs that will be felt in not only the metro but the province as a whole, will be huge.
“The hospitality industry, tourism, transport, hawkers and crafters will [benefit].
“So, there are good and positive economic spin-offs from hosting this event.”
Tickets are already on sale at R199 for an all-day pass.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos