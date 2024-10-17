Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White to ensure middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’ next fight happens on home soil.
Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, McKenzie confirmed he has been in talks with the combat sports promoter.
“We are meeting [the UFC]. There is no 'it is not coming'. We are going to negotiate. We have been talking to them for three months,” McKenzie said.
White previously stated the event would come to South Africa should Du Plessis take the title from then-middleweight champion Sean Strickland in Canada in January.
Du Plessis won the fight by a split decision which set him up to take on rival Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia, in August, where he successfully defended his title with a submission win.
Again White said Du Plessis’ next title defence would be in his home country.
'Our champ must fight here in SA': McKenzie on UFC
Dricus du Plessis's coach Morne Visser says the champ will face his next title defence in Australia in February
Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White to ensure middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’ next fight happens on home soil.
Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, McKenzie confirmed he has been in talks with the combat sports promoter.
“We are meeting [the UFC]. There is no 'it is not coming'. We are going to negotiate. We have been talking to them for three months,” McKenzie said.
White previously stated the event would come to South Africa should Du Plessis take the title from then-middleweight champion Sean Strickland in Canada in January.
Du Plessis won the fight by a split decision which set him up to take on rival Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia, in August, where he successfully defended his title with a submission win.
Again White said Du Plessis’ next title defence would be in his home country.
WATCH | UFC champ Dricus arrives home, says Strickland known for being ‘dumb’
However, it appears White could have backtracked as Du Plessis’s coach Morne Visser told Australian MMA show Submission Radio earlier this month the middleweight champ is to defend his title down under in Sydney.
“I had a conversation with Dricus and I said to him there is only one thing for certain, and that we have got to be ready. You are fighting in Sydney in February. So far the only thing that’s confirmed is we will be fighting in February in Sydney.”
While ideas for a venue have been put forward, such as a temporary roof over Cape Town Stadium, McKenzie said earlier this month on X there was a semi-permanent structure opening in a few weeks at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.
Speaking at a press conference at the Dana White Contender Series last week, White was asked to clarify where Du Plessis would fight next.
“You know how bad I want this. I’ve been trying to get this done. The arena situation there is tough. The place we would have to do it is outdoors and you know how I feel about that.
“So I’ve been trying to figure out the weather and one of the big things I’m hearing out there is wind is a big problem. We’ve done it a couple of times but anything that can affect the outcome of the fight makes me not even want to try. It's anything from wind, rain, bugs, too much humidity — a lot of things can interfere with the fight,” said White.
He confirmed Du Plessis would go against Strickland.
However, McKenzie seemed determined to bring the event home, saying the UFC has been asking “a million questions”.
“They have also asked SuperSport a million questions. We are going to make sure Dricus, our champion, fights here at home. I will come back hopefully with good news,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos