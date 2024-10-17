Sport

Pressurised SA Rugby postpones equity deal vote

Plug pulled on meeting after request from sports minister

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 17 October 2024

Intense pressure from various role players on Wednesday forced SA Rugby to postpone its planned special general meeting where a pivotal vote on the proposed private equity deal with US-based Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) was to happen in Cape Town. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 16 October 2024
Tenacity Can Light Up Africa