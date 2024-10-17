Pressurised SA Rugby postpones equity deal vote
Plug pulled on meeting after request from sports minister
Intense pressure from various role players on Wednesday forced SA Rugby to postpone its planned special general meeting where a pivotal vote on the proposed private equity deal with US-based Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) was to happen in Cape Town. ..
