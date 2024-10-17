Belligerent Bosch sweeps Proteas heroines into World Cup final
It takes a particular brand of courage to slay a monster, and led by a stunning innings from Anneke Bosch, the Proteas did just that in Thursday’s World Cup semifinal against Australia.
Their reward for beating an Australian team at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday that has dominated the women’s game, and is one of world sport’s greatest teams, is a place in the World Cup final — again.
Eighteen months after finishing as runners-up in Cape Town — an outcome seen then as good enough — on Sunday they will go chasing the crown, believing they can go one step further.
They deserve to think they can, based on this performance.
The bold attitude started at the toss, with Laura Wolvaardt again choosing to chase, and it continued through her excellent leadership in the field where her bowling changes were calculated and the fielding was the best it’s been throughout the tournament.
And then the batting. It was courageous, in-your-face stuff from the get-go. Tazmin Brits swatted a six over long-on, Wolvaardt too, and Bosch, well she did whatever she wanted. Most memorably she swept.
It was a sweeping masterclass. Square, in front of square, behind square, a slog-sweep over midwicket. Her bat was a golden broom and Australia were brushed out of the tournament.
The criticism had been building on her throughout the tournament, as she struggled to accelerate the scoring, thus putting pressure not just on herself, but on her teammates.
A strike rate of just 68.75 is not what Bosch was supposed to do in the no.3 spot. But on Thursday that all changed. “I’m glad I could finally contribute some runs in this tournament,” she chirped later.
It was a relentless assault that bamboozled the normally ice cool and disciplined Australians. Regardless of who their stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath turned to, Bosch greeted them with aggression. The sweep was the main feature but she belted some marvellous strokes down the ground and when the Australians dared her to show-off a cover drive, she unfurled the stroke in a manner that her partner in a 96-run second wicket partnership would even have envied.
The numbers illustrate Bosch’s fearlessness, an unbeaten 78 off 53 balls, with eight fours and a six. A strike rate of 154.16. “My heart is racing,” she said afterwards.
The key was simplicity, she said, “just sticking to what you know, don’t try too many things”.
The target of 135 was certainly a reachable one, but given Australia’s resources and their big match nous, no-one could imagine it would have been reached as comfortably as it turned out.
The bowling was superb, led once more by the magnificent Marizanne Kapp, who took her customary wicket in the power play and kept a lid on Australia’s scoring in that period.
Ayabonga Khaka produced the first blow thanks to a super low catch at point by Bosch.
Australia were put in a vice-like grip and the Proteas didn’t relent — until the final three overs of the innings. Beth Mooney — player of the tournament when Australia won in 2020 — top-scored with 44, but a reflection of how well SA bowled is that it took her 42 balls to make that and she hit just two fours. She was exhausted from running between wickets, and her dismissal via a run out — engineered and executed by Kapp — further underlined South Africa’s polished work in the field.
They only slipped up in the final three overs, conceding 31 runs while Brits also dropped Ellyse Perry in the penultimate over.
But never mind, the attitude on display in the field continued when they batted. “We didn't have the best first two overs in the innings and then Taz and I just said, we have to get ahead of this strike rate very early — which we did,” said Wolvaardt, who made 42.
“And then Anneke played her role perfectly. I think she just needs to give us that sort of kick in the innings from over six to 12. And that's exactly what she did today.”
To put this outcome into context, it was Australia’s 49th T20 World Cup match, and just their seventh defeat and only the second time they haven’t qualified for the final in eight tournaments. They also saw a 15-match winning streak across three T20 World Cups snapped.
“It’s one of the best wins of my career,” said Wolvaardt. “Some others have said so as well.”