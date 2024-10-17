Belligerent Bosch sweeps Proteas heroines into World Cup final

It takes a particular brand of courage to slay a monster, and led by a stunning innings from Anneke Bosch, the Proteas did just that in Thursday’s World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Their reward for beating an Australian team at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday that has dominated the women’s game, and is one of world sport’s greatest teams, is a place in the World Cup final — again.

Eighteen months after finishing as runners-up in Cape Town — an outcome seen then as good enough — on Sunday they will go chasing the crown, believing they can go one step further.

They deserve to think they can, based on this performance.

The bold attitude started at the toss, with Laura Wolvaardt again choosing to chase, and it continued through her excellent leadership in the field where her bowling changes were calculated and the fielding was the best it’s been throughout the tournament.