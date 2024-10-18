Carlos Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in free practice for the US Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Friday.
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest with closest title rival Lando Norris fourth for McLaren in the sole practice session of what is the season's fourth sprint weekend.
Spaniard Sainz lapped with a best time of 1:33.602 with Leclerc, on pole last year, 0.021 slower. Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 off the pace respectively.
Verstappen leads Norris by 52 points with six rounds, and a maximum 180 points, remaining.
Ferrari set the pace in US GP practice
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
