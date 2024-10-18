Sport

POLL | Will you support the Proteas Women in the T20 World Cup final?

By TImesLIVE - 18 October 2024
Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon of South Africa celebrate their team's win over Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Image: Pankaj Nangia

The Proteas beating Australia in Dubai on Thursday to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final has sparked excitement among South African sports fans.

They will play the final against the winner of the West Indies vs New Zealand match on Sunday at 4pm.

The Aussies broke the hearts of South Africans when they beat the hosts last year in Cape Town and took the trophy.

