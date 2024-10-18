Sport

Sundowns Ladies, UWC handed tricky Champions League group stages draw

18 October 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players celebrate a goal during their Hollywoodbets Super League match against University of Johannesburg (UJ).
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been drawn with Tutankhamun FC of Egypt, CBE FC of Ethiopia and EDO Queens from Nigeria in group B of the Caf Women’s Champions League. 

University of Western Cape (UWC), also representing South Africa in the tournament, are drawn with AS FAR of Morocco, Aigles de la Médina from Senegal and TP Mazembe from DR Congo in group A. 

Earlier in the week, Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed Sundowns Ladies will defend their crown in Morocco during the showpiece to be held from November 9-23. 

The Brazilians won the tournament last year in Ivory Coast, and the inaugural edition that took place in Egypt in 2021. 

