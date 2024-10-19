Bok-laden Sharks down URC defending champs Glasgow in Durban

Franco Smith's Warriors however are a crafty bunch. They also possess fighting spirit. Every time the Sharks appeared to have the upper hand, the visitors counter punched and though their convulsions at the death came too late to win them the game, they did bag two precious bonus points with tries in the 79th and 80th minutes.

As you'd expect the Sharks, having made wholesale changes to their squad did not play with any great fluidity or tempo but they were able to call on vast experience and sheer muscle to subdue the travellers.

In any case, for them this was not a clash with an accent on artistic impression and they scrapped, rushed and hurried the defending champions into error.

The Warriors barely had time on the ball but to their credit they fashioned two splendid tries in the first half while two more followed when the game was already lost in the last two minutes.

They conceded too many penalties and after the break they attempted fruitless contestable kicks under which Fassi stood tall.

A yellow card to replacement Gregor Brown in the 66th minute lengthened the odds on them wiping out their deficit.

After a passive start by their standards the visitors gradually found a foothold in the game. A Sione Tuipulotu's skip pass in the 18th minute helped create space on the outside and once the ball was transferred back in field scrum half George Horn was on hand to score a try he soon converted.

The Sharks then went about their business with more urgency. Etzebeth grew more influential as he carried with gusto. It helped earn the Sharks set up favourable field position and Siya Kolisi upon his return to the franchise drew the game's biggest applause when he barged over in the 27th minute