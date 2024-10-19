History beckons if Proteas stick to what's worked at World Cup

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu were part of the White Ferns team beaten by the West Indies in the semifinal in 2016. One of their teammates that day, Katey Martin, who is commentating on the tournament in Dubai, described that loss as “the one that got away”.
This time the talk ahead of the World Cup final among the Proteas is less about what they can do for women’s sport and more about what they do for themselves in Sunday’s matchup with New Zealand.
They bore a heavy burden the last time they made the final — 18 months ago against Australia — wanting to highlight the growth of the women’s sport in South Africa and demanding more support, and greater attention. Those are areas that can still drastically improve, but on Sunday they know they are on the cusp of truly special achievement and it has to be about them, rather than some wider imprint they need to make.
Becoming the first senior South African cricket team to win an ICC trophy would be a landmark for the sport in the country.
To do it, they need to overcome a New Zealand team chasing a similar goal, headed up by three players who are trying to assuage a painful exit at a previous tournament.
Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu were part of the White Ferns team beaten by the West Indies in the semifinal in 2016. One of their teammates that day, Katey Martin, who is commentating on the tournament in Dubai, described that loss as “the one that got away”.
If South Africa feel they have a huge opportunity beneath the bright lights of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, then New Zealand is no different.
“They will bring a lot of fight and a lot of character,” Chloe Tryon said on Saturday.
There’ll be plenty of skill too. While Nonkululeko Mlaba has been one of the stars of the Proteas' run to the final, taking 10 wickets in the tournament, she’s been outdone by the brilliant leg-spinner Amelia Kerr, who’s picked up 12.
The last of those was the timely dismissal of Deandra Dottin in Friday’s semifinal. New Zealand were far from their best in the field in that match, dropping five catches, but the resilience they showed, with Kerr and fellow spinner Eden Carson, at the forefront, illustrated the threats that await the Proteas on Sunday.
“We are playing against a quality side. To combat them we want to make sure we are proactive. They have bowled really well in the tournament, so we don’t want to get bogged down, we have to stay busy. It’s what we did in the semi, and we want to do the same tomorrow,” said Tryon.
South Africa has weapons that will worry New Zealand too. Mlaba is one, but getting through new ball spells from Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka is a challenge many of the Proteas’ opponents have struggled with in the tournament.
Over the course of the last year, they’ve built excellent depth, giving them the ability to bat deep, down to number eight, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt, has seven bowling options at her disposal.
With the bat, Wolvaardt and fellow opener, Tazmin Brits have dominated, and sit at positions one and two as the tournament’s leading run scorers. “But different players have put up their hands; Anneke (Bosch) did what she did in the semifinals, when she’d been criticised for how she’d been playing and was under pressure,” said Tryon.
Perhaps the one concern with the batting is that the likes of Tryon, Nadine Klerk, Annerie Dercksen and Sune Luus haven’t had a lot of time at the crease.
Given how hard it's been historically for these two teams, Sunday’s final has all the makings of a nail-biter. Tryon said it would be a scrap, between teams desperate to have their country’s name etched on the trophy for the first time.
Being calm, as South Africa have learnt since losing the last World Cup final against Australia will be critical in determining who emerges triumphant. “I feel the team that stays calm the longest wins the game,” said Tryon.
