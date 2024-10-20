Sport

Blues crowned Border Brutten Top Ten champions

Fort Hare victory bodes well for their Varsity Shield preparations

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 20 October 2024

With the Varsity Shield just a few months away, the University of Fort Hare Blues were left confident that their preparation was on track after being crowned inaugural champions of the Brutten Border Rugby Union Top Ten, supported by Tekkie Town, on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Funeral service of former Minister Tito Mboweni