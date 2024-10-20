Glenrose Xaba smashed the South African women’s 42.2km record as she won the Cape Town Marathon in her debut over the distance.
Xaba clocked 2hr 22min 22sec to see off Mare Dibaba Hurssa of Ethiopia by 14 seconds. Kenyan Pascalia Chepkogei was third in 2:22:49.
The 29-year-old’s effort also knocked nearly two minutes off the 2:24:03 mark set by Gerda Steyn in Valencia in December last year.
Glenrose Xaba shatters SA marathon record on debut in Cape Town
Image: Tobias Ginsberg
