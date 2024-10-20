Sundowns coach Mngqithi announces meeting with Bafana’s Broos at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and his Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos will meet at Chloorkop on Sunday to end their war of words and find each other.

Over the past few weeks, Mngqithi and Broos have been engaged in a public verbal altercation regarding defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Mudau and Mokoena, who are key players for Bafana and Sundowns, have tasted little action recently and an unimpressed Broos questioned why they have not been playing at their club.

In a strong response, Mngqithi last week called on Broos to focus on his job with the national team and stop interfering with what he is doing at Chloorkop, but made it clear he was open for a meeting.