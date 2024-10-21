Gqeberha United lodge over-aged players complaint against Mighty Eagles in Nedbank Cup qualifiers
The Eastern Cape Nedbank Cup round of 32 qualifiers on Sunday were halted after ABC Motsepe League team Gqeberha United lodged a noncompliance protest against the Mighty Eagles for fielding over-aged players in their preliminary round’s semifinal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.