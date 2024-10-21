Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was critical of his team's display despite thumping SuperSport United in the first round of Carling Knockout, revealing they were motivated to do it for club chair Kaizer Motaung, who celebrated his 80th birthday last week.
Chiefs muscled past SuperSport 4-0 courtesy of goals from Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley du Preez to reach the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“I don't think overall in 90 minutes we had a good performance because there were times where we allowed the opponent to get on the front foot, getting wide balls, crosses and opportunities as well to score. But we said, the cup game, you don't play it but you just have to win it,'' Nabi said via translation by his new assistant coach Cedric Kaze.
Nabi dedicates Chiefs’ cup victory to Kaizer Motaung
Coach explains why he didn't sub Ranga Chivaviro despite missing chances, who then rewarded his boss by scoring against SuperSport
Sports journalist
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was critical of his team's display despite thumping SuperSport United in the first round of Carling Knockout, revealing they were motivated to do it for club chair Kaizer Motaung, who celebrated his 80th birthday last week.
Chiefs muscled past SuperSport 4-0 courtesy of goals from Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley du Preez to reach the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“I don't think overall in 90 minutes we had a good performance because there were times where we allowed the opponent to get on the front foot, getting wide balls, crosses and opportunities as well to score. But we said, the cup game, you don't play it but you just have to win it,'' Nabi said via translation by his new assistant coach Cedric Kaze.
“The commitment the players showed was at a good level. Everyone was aware that a few days ago it was our chair Kaizer Motaung's anniversary and we wanted to offer him this victory.
“We wanted this for him because he has sacrificed a lot for this team. We need him to go forward.”
Chiefs could have scored more goals if it wasn't for Chivaviro missing clear-cut chances. Nabi stressed the importance of protecting players when they experience battling moments like when Chivaviro was whistled at by fans after missing opportunities.
“Our responsibility as coaches is to protect our players when they go through difficult moments. We can't have emotional reactions like the fans and that's why we didn't sub him when he missed those chances.
“I told him to keep focus and he was going to score and he scored and he was happy. The trust we have put in him has paid off.”
The Amakhosi coach also congratulated goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari for keeping his first clean sheet since his arrival in the off-season.
“We need to congratulate Fiacre. He made some saves that could have allowed the opponent to get back into the game. It's the work of the entire team, all the players who were on the pitch.”
Chiefs and SuperSport clash again, this time in the Betway Premiership, at the same venue on Saturday (5.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos