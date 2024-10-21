Rabada makes history with magic 300 as Proteas take control in Bangladesh

Kagiso Rabada joined elite company, reaching 300 Test wickets on the opening morning of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

South Africa’s pace ace produced a gem to bring up the landmark, getting a delivery to nip back sharply and blast through the defence of the home team’s most experienced batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving his stumps splattered.

It was an appropriate picture for a player, who is rightly regarded as one his country’s best and one of the leading fast bowlers in the world presently. The 29-year-old joins Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald and Morne Morkel as South African bowlers to have taken 300 Test wickets.

That dismissal capped a dominant morning for the Proteas, after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat on what was described as a dry surface at the Shere-Bangla National Stadium, located on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital.