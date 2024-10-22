One of my best innings: Proteas’ Kyle Verreynne on ton in Dhaka

Verreynne said discussions with batting coach Ashwell Prince and as his batting partners dictated how best to gain an advantage via his ample use of the sweep shot.

“I don't think there was any extra emphasis placed on it, it is just something I have worked on quite a bit back home against spin bowling, it is not a subcontinent specific thing but if I'm facing spin back home, I will play it as much as possible.

“Myself and Wiaan chatted quite a bit this morning; I also spoke to the batting coach about how best to go about things. I don't think there was any specific emphasis on playing the sweep, it was more about backing our options, trying to commit and not going into our shells.

“With 'Ashy P' [Prince], the chats were about what to do when we get in with the tail, which gave me a lot of clarity when I was batting with Piedtie and 'KG' [Rabada] at the end.”