Orlando set for battle of the wounded between Pirates and SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned the lack of depth in his squad but urged his players to pick themselves up and fight in their Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Struggling Matsatsantsa were thumped 4-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates are also licking their wounds as they were stunned 3-2 by Magesi FC in their cup clash at Orlando.
Clinton Larsen's top-flight rookies inflicted Bucs' first defeat of the season across all tournaments and ensured South Africa's recent cup kings — who have won all the other five domestic knockout trophies in Spaniard Jose Riveiro's two-and-a-third seasons —continued to stumble in the Carling.
“The next game is the most important. We go again against Pirates. We are so short in numbers but we've got to pick ourselves up and go again,'' Hunt said.
SuperSport will be without suspended Gape Moralo after the promising midfielder was sent off in the 79th minute against Chiefs. Chadian midfielder Éric Mbangossoum, who remained an unused substitute against Chiefs, is likely to start with Siphesihle Ndlovu in the middle of the park in Moralo's absence.
Matsatsantsa have 35 registered players but most are development graduates without top-flight experience, while the long-term injuries of experienced Bradley Grobler and Grant Margeman have further complicated things for Hunt's outfit.
SuperSport have won just one of their six games across all competitions in 2024-2025, beating TS Galaxy in their third league game. Matsatsantsa's major downfall has been bluntness upfront, scoring just two goals from the six fixtures they've been involved in this season. Grobler's intelligence and finishing ability are notably missed in attack.
Hunt felt their poor conversion rate let them down again against Chiefs, insisting they played well as he lauded his troops for their “effort and commitment”.
“I feel like we created many opportunities [against Chiefs] and we didn't take them. The scoreline is not a true reflection of the game. We should have scored but you can't fault the commitment and effort. I think we played well but you have to score and that's something we need to work on,” he said.
After facing Pirates, Hunt's side take on Chiefs again, in the league on Saturday, also at Peter Mokaba.
Pirates' injury list, as matches have come thick and fast across multiple competitions for the Buccaneers and their players have also been involved in national team duties, is also long. Bucs' wounded include Thalente Mbatha, Bandile Shandu, Tapelo Xoki, Goodman Mosele and Zakhele Lepasa.
Midweek Premiership fixtures
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
