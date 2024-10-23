Sport

Banyana win opening Cosafa Women’s Championship match

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 October 2024
Tshogofatso Motlogelwa of SA is challenged by Eddelsisingh Naris of Namibia during their Cosafa Women’s Championship group game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the match
ON THE BALL: Tshogofatso Motlogelwa of SA is challenged by Eddelsisingh Naris of Namibia during their Cosafa Women’s Championship group game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the match
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Banyanya Banyana kicked off their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship on a high, winning 1-0 against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.

Tshogofatso Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the game which saw Banyana win their opening fixture of Group A.

Coach Maude Khumalo has called up a mix of players who mainly ply their trade in the Hollywoodbets Super League, many of whom have played for the U17 and U20 junior teams.

Going into the fixture, Khumalo was confident that her players would bag their first three points of the tournament against Namibia and they  did just that.

Banyana Banyana are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini and Seychelles in Group A.

Their next match is against Seychelles on Friday.

Banyana look for winning start against Namibia in Cosafa champs

‘I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and show the fans what they are capable of,’ says coach Khumalo.
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana took the game to the visitors in the first half but failed to convert their chances.

The first threat from the SA side came just eight minutes in, when Motlogelwa’s attempt was cleared by the Namibian defence.

Banyana kept on pushing for that opening goal to crack the Namibian backline but were unsuccessful.

The Namibian side grew confident midway into the match and started threatening Bafana’s defences but also with no luck.

The score line was 0-0 at halftime.

Banyana picked up from where they left off in the second half.

Kesha Hendricks found herself one-on-one with Namibia’s goalkeeper  Melissa Matheus and went straight for the kill but her goal was offside.

Namibia’s only threatening strike in the second half came in the 82nd minute when Ivone Kooper’s chance went wide.

In the 83rd minute, Motlogelwa finally found the back of the net, scoring the winning goal for SA.

Meanwhile, the first match of the day saw Eswatini beat Seychelles 6-0 in the opening fixture of Group A.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Obama raps Eminem lyrics at Harris rally in Detroit | REUTERS
Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...