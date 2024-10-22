Chippa United have quickly switched their focus to the Betway Premiership after losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy in the group of 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup.
The Gqeberha-based side will lock horns with Stellenbosch in a league fixture on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm).
Chippa were knocked out by TS Galaxy in a revenge match on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.
The Rockets were out to avenge their 2-1 league defeat in September at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Dzenani Zajmovic scored the only goal of the match in extra time to send the Rockets to the last eight of the competition.
Going into the cup fixture, Kopo made it clear that saving the club’s status was their priority.
However, they also wanted to improve on their performance in the 2023 competition and were out to win against TS Galaxy, but that was not the case on Sunday.
Chippa switch focus to Betway Premiership after cup defeat
Image: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United have quickly switched their focus to the Betway Premiership after losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy in the group of 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup.
The Gqeberha-based side will lock horns with Stellenbosch in a league fixture on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm).
Chippa were knocked out by TS Galaxy in a revenge match on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.
The Rockets were out to avenge their 2-1 league defeat in September at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Dzenani Zajmovic scored the only goal of the match in extra time to send the Rockets to the last eight of the competition.
Going into the cup fixture, Kopo made it clear that saving the club’s status was their priority.
However, they also wanted to improve on their performance in the 2023 competition and were out to win against TS Galaxy, but that was not the case on Sunday.
Gqeberha United lodge over-aged players complaint against Mighty Eagles in Nedbank Cup qualifiers
The Chilli Boys will go into Wednesday’s encounter aiming to continue their good run in the league.
“We have three big league games coming up against Stellenbosch on Wednesday and Golden Arrows, both at home, and AmaZulu away the following Tuesday.
“We need to do well in those games,” Kopo said.
Chippa are fourth on the log with seven points from four matches.
They have two wins, one draw and one defeat so far this season.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos