Defiant Gavin Hunt confident SuperSport will turn things around
Matsatsantsa, having a battling start to the season, have slipped to 12th place after Premiership defeat against Pirates
Defiant SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has vowed they will turn their fortunes around after their stuttering start to the campaign continued with their third consecutive loss in all competitions on Tuesday night.
United lost their Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates 2-0 at Orlando Stadium, who, in stark contrast, are enjoying a good start to the season and they have moved to the top of the standings.
An early goal by Evidence Makgopa and another one in the dying minutes from Deon Hotto saw the Buccaneers register their fourth consecutive league win.
To make things even more interesting for battling Supersport, their next league match is against on-form Kaizer Chiefs, who thrashed them 4-0 in the Carling Knockout this past weekend. The league rematch is at the same venue at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt after their 2️⃣➖0️⃣ #BetwayPremiership loss to Orlando Pirates. pic.twitter.com/6TrqybijD2— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 22, 2024
Faced with his team's frustrating situation, where they have lost their last two league matches to drop to the bottom half of the table in 12th place, Hunt said he won’t allow his players to drop their heads.
“We have lost two games like this but believe me there is no head down situation in the dressing room,” he said.
“Everyone is positive. I am the first person to see if someone is flaky and they are not giving their all.”
Hunt said SuperSport were affected by the early goal by Makgopa inside the opening two minutes.
“We never got off to a good start, the early goal put us on the back foot a lot but we later settled down. We had a few scary moments and I thought we were really good in the second half as we went at them.
“In the late stages we tried to see the game out but got caught on the counter. It is just unfortunate but we have to get through this period. We are putting in 18 and 19-year-olds and that’s what we got.”
United have players like Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler out with injury and Hunt said they are missing the presence and leaedsrhip indluence of such experienced campaigners.
“When we lose one of two you are going to struggle. We have not had any right-sided players since the start of the season but Orlando Pirates have six.
"Obviously with strikers we are struggling up front - we brought in [Tashreeq] Morris to come and help us and he has been good.”