“It doesn't matter where we play, who the opponent is, because sometimes you're playing for three points or you're in the quarterfinals of something — you know games are coming thick and fast and the important thing is we're trying to find our best level every game.
“Because we have experience in the league, we know it's a marathon and we understand what this league demands in points. It's a huge number if you have a look at recent seasons.”
Riveiro expects Mamelodi Sundowns, the team Pirates have finished as runners-up to in the past two seasons, though by large 16- and 23-point margins, to be difficult to beat as the crack Pretoria outfit fight to win their eighth successive title.
“I don't think this one [season] is going to be an exception,” he said.
“So we need to be there, each game fight for the three points and understand we're playing finals every time there's a PSL game. That's a mentality we're trying to implement in our group and in the coaching staff.
“The performance is showing the team is taking these things seriously.”
Pirates ‘performing at a really good level’, ready to give Sundowns tougher fight
Bucs coach pleased at how his charges bounced back from Carling setback as they aim for fifth league win in a row against Usuthu
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Seeing his team performing “at a really good level” having won their first four Betway Premiership matches gives Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro great hope of what they can achieve this season.
The Buccaneers have started the 2024-2025 campaign like a house on fire with their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in Orlando on Tuesday bringing their tally of wins in the league to four in a row while taking them three points clear at the summit of the Premiership.
They already have another trophy, their third successive MTN8 to go with the two Nedbank Cups racked up in Riveiro's two-and-a-third seasons. Bucs recovered from another Carling Knockout setback — Saturday's 3-2 opening round loss against Magesi FC — with a strong performance against Gavin Hunt's battling Matsatsantsa.
Riveiro said his team will look to make it five wins in a row when they meet AmaZulu at Orlando on Friday (7.30pm).
“If the four victories in a row is expected or not, it doesn't matter. What I can say is we were working hard to make it possible,” the coach said.
“That's what we do. So far in the league we're doing a good job. The guys are performing at a good level.
“Tonight [Tuesday], in defence especially, the team was good. It's about working for it rather than expecting victories. That's part of the job that's been good with the group so far.
“Tomorrow [Wednesday] we start again because we're meeting AmaZulu here in two days' time and we want to go to the fifth one, hopefully.”
There were fears Pirates might ruin their good start in the league if they allow themselves to be deflated by their defeat against top-flight rookies Magesi in Orlando on Saturday.
Those doubts were evident in the number of Bucs supporters who came to support the team in Tuesday's game, which was smaller compared with the buoyant showing in previous matches at home this season.
With Evidence Makgopa scoring in the second minute, Pirates had a start that settled their nerves and could have scored a lot more goals if Riveiro's charges were calmer in front of goals.
Deon Hotto, Bucs' ever-present Namibian in left wing, scored a beauty at the death to give Riveiro's team a deserved 2-0 win against SuperSport who have been struggling since the start of the season with only one win and a draw in five league matches.
What pleased Riveiro most about the victory was seeing his players fighting for the whole 90 minutes and not giving United a chance to sniff an opportunity for stealing a point.
“If we want to achieve important things, we have to be like that,” Riveiro said of his team's never say die attitude they showed against Hunt's team.
Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style
“It doesn't matter where we play, who the opponent is, because sometimes you're playing for three points or you're in the quarterfinals of something — you know games are coming thick and fast and the important thing is we're trying to find our best level every game.
“Because we have experience in the league, we know it's a marathon and we understand what this league demands in points. It's a huge number if you have a look at recent seasons.”
Riveiro expects Mamelodi Sundowns, the team Pirates have finished as runners-up to in the past two seasons, though by large 16- and 23-point margins, to be difficult to beat as the crack Pretoria outfit fight to win their eighth successive title.
“I don't think this one [season] is going to be an exception,” he said.
“So we need to be there, each game fight for the three points and understand we're playing finals every time there's a PSL game. That's a mentality we're trying to implement in our group and in the coaching staff.
“The performance is showing the team is taking these things seriously.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos