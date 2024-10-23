Stirling girls on song in SA20 cricket competition
East London team set to face EP sides to decide the provincial champs
The Stirling girls’ first cricket team has emerged as the top side in the Border region after defeating Chris Hani from Komani in the Schools SA20 competition...
