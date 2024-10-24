Sport

Buffalo Regatta may hang up its oars after 136 years

Transnet National Ports Authority’s rental demands have put the prestigious, revenue-generating event at risk

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 24 October 2024

One of SA’s oldest rowing events, the Buffalo Regatta, might be discontinued after 136 years if the Transnet National Ports Authority and the custodians of the event, the East London Boating Association, cannot find common ground in rental negotiations...

