Rabada finished with match figures of 9/72, which included a 15th five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s second innings when he took 6/46.
“KG is a superstar and has been for years. To see all those stats pop up when he took 300 wickets proves he is one in a million. We are lucky to have him and it is fantastic to see him do well,” said Markram.
The other important part of South Africa's win, was their batting and, crucially, player of the match Kyle Verreynne’s 114, which helped the Proteas to recover from 108/6, to post 308, and claim a vital first innings lead of 202 runs.
Of the South African players who started the first Test, Verreynne, Markram and David Bedingham were the only batters with a Test century to their names. “Kyle’s been in and out of the team in the past few years. He’s had a bit of backing of late from the management and he looks really comfortable in the environment. He’s a good player of spin, and to score a hundred in his first Test in the subcontinent is a really special feat,” said Markram.
Having given themselves a day off, the Proteas can rest ahead of journeying to the coastal city Chittagong, for the second Test that starts on Tuesday. There they will chase more history — a first Test series win on the subcontinent since that triumph over Sri Lanka.
“We want to see if we can put back-to-back performances together, because that is ultimately what makes a really good team,” said Markram.
‘It is special,’ says Markram of Proteas’ first Test win on Indian subcontinent in more than a decade
Sports reporter
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Though Bangladesh are by no means a Test powerhouse, the importance of South Africa’s seven-wicket victory over them in the first Test should not be downplayed.
It had been more than a decade since the Proteas last won a Test match on the Indian subcontinent, and Aiden Markram said the achievement had created a buzz of excitement in the changeroom.
“It is special, it’s a slightly inexperienced group and to come to the subcontinent and get a win is great for us,” said Markram, who stood in as captain in place of Temba Bavuma at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium.
“It gives us belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds seem to be stacked against us.”
Bangladesh tried to prey on the Proteas’ record in the last decade by creating a pitch in Dhaka that was dry and started spinning from the first hour on the opening day. They picked just one seam bowler and four spinners in their starting 11.. Winning the toss should have been an advantage.
However, the new ball proved to be more of a weapon than both teams realised. “It was a good toss to lose. We would definitely have batted, it’s what you usually do in the subcontinent,” Markram admitted.
Only South Africa, India and Pakistan have avoided a Test match defeat in Bangladesh in the last 10 years. In that period they’ve won 12 out of 35 Tests on home soil, and though they also lost 17, the Tigers are by no means the soft touch they were during the 2000s.
Winning the first Test is significant Markram reiterated. “Personally, I’ve been playing for a few years and had never won in the ‘sub'.”
In the decade since a Proteas team had last won in that region — against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2014 — a host of modern South African greats had toured there; Dale Steyn (7 Tests), AB de Villiers (6), Hashim Amla (10), Quinton de Kock (9) and former captains Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar, in all 14 in that period, all failed to win.
It was the first Test win Kagiso Rabada had been a part on the subcontinent and his performance, while historically consequential, also emphasised how important he is to the current team.
