The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the blockbuster Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be played at FNB Stadium on November 2 at 6pm.
That match will follow Richards Bay FC hosting Cape Town City at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 3pm.
Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will be away to Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State on November 3, while TS Galaxy will host top-flight rookies Magesi FC at Mbombela Stadium, also at 3pm on November 3.
PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture
Amakhosi against the Brazilians is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Chiefs go in search of their first trophy in 10 years
Due to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) moving their interclub competitions towards the end of November, the PSL has managed to find dates to wrap up the Carling with the final on November 23. The semifinals are set for the weekend of November 9 and 10.
Chiefs against Sundowns is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Amakhosi go in search of their first trophy in 10 years.
Amakhosi will also be seeking to avenge the 2-1 Betway Premiership loss they suffered late last month against Sundowns at a packed FNB.
Carling Knockout quarterfinal fixtures
November 2:
November 3:
