Rabada and Verreynne star in historic win for SA in Bangladesh

At the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, it was Rabada with match figures of 9/72 and Kyle Verreynne with a first innings century, who set up a notable win that deserves to be celebrated.

Bangladesh resumed on 287/7 on Thursday hoping to create a tricky fourth innings run chase for the tourists, with an target of more than 150, likely to be challenging.

After they were forced to delay taking the second new ball on Wednesday because of bad light, the Proteas immediately grabbed it on the fourth morning with Rabada needing just three balls to trap Nayeem Hasan lbw. He had shared a frustrating partnership of 34 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Wednesday, but was dismissed off the first ball he faced from Rabada, which kept low and saw him headed back to the changeroom for 16.

Mulder then drew Taijul Islam into a false stroke outside his off stump with Stubbs poaching a simple catch in the slips for seven.

Mehidy, going in search of his second Test hundred, reached 97, but then steered Rabada to Mulder in the slips, ending an innings that once more highlighted his credentials as an all-rounder.