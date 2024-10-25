Goals from Nobahle Mdelwa, Jessica Williams and Ayesha Moosa saw Banyana Banyana collect their second consecutive win and book a semifinal berth in the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha on Friday.
A youthful Banyana beat Eswatini 3-0 to climb to the top of Group A with six points from two matches.
Mdelwa, 16, scored in the 40th minute before Williams doubled the lead after 56 minutes. Moose secured the victory shortly before full-time.
In the earlier match at the same venue, Namibia thrashed Namibia 7-0 with Fiola Vliete scoring a hat-trick.
SA play Seychelles in their final group match on Monday.
Banyana secure Cosafa Cup semis berth with victory over Eswatini
