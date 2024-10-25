It was SA’s first Test win in the subcontinent in 10 years, the importance of which hit home for Conrad when he was talking to former players Shaun Pollock and HD Ackerman afterwards.
“This is an inexperienced unit. We (as coaches) have to be comfortable with them making mistakes, as long as it is not from a mental perspective. If it is execution, we are comfortable with that. If it’s technical we can work on that,” said Conrad.
“We want them to have a strong mentality, strong desire, both with bat and ball, and we have gone to great lengths to free up the guys. Whatever the game plan is, every one of us, players and management, will back it to the hilt and allow the player to do what he must do.
“Guys are finding their feet. They are in a more settled situation and that goes for all of us. We have settled on a group of guys who will take us forward,” said Conrad.
With the World Test Championship points critical and qualification for next year’s final in the competition even more in focus after winning in Dhaka, Conrad said the players wouldn’t be resting on their laurels.
“We won’t be looking to sit on that lead or bask in the glory of that victory. When we get to Chattogram it will be business as usual,” he said.
Bavuma out of second Test as Proteas target series win in subcontinent
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Proteas will have to chase a series victory over Bangladesh without their captain Temba Bavuma, who will miss the second Test as he continues to recover from a left elbow injury.
Bavuma picked up the ailment during the ODI series with Ireland last month, and despite being put on a rehabilitation programme and travelling with the squad to Bangladesh, the medical staff feel it would be best for him to sit out the Test in Chattogram that starts on Tuesday.
“The programme will be toned down so he can be ready for the Sri Lanka series,” Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed on Friday.
South Africa play the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka in Durban from November 27, giving Bavuma an extra month to get himself in shape.
Conrad couldn’t say if Bavuma would remain with the squad in Bangladesh.
“He has a young family. It’s up to him (whether he chooses to remain),” said Conrad.
“I'd like him to stay. I’ve told him that because he plays a valuable role. It is still his team and we will see how it unfolds.”
Rabada and Verreynne star in historic win for SA in Bangladesh
In Bavuma’s absence, the Proteas won the first Test by seven wickets, a victory Conrad said was pleasing because of the composure shown by the players.
“We were in a bit of trouble in our first innings, but even in that period we were calm. There was nothing frantic and when conditions got easier for batting, Kyle (Verreynne), Wiaan (Mulder) and Piedty (Piedt) played really well.
“It was a really good combined effort from everyone. They should be really proud about what they achieved. We had a good celebration that went on into the evening.”
It was SA’s first Test win in the subcontinent in 10 years, the importance of which hit home for Conrad when he was talking to former players Shaun Pollock and HD Ackerman afterwards.
“This is an inexperienced unit. We (as coaches) have to be comfortable with them making mistakes, as long as it is not from a mental perspective. If it is execution, we are comfortable with that. If it’s technical we can work on that,” said Conrad.
“We want them to have a strong mentality, strong desire, both with bat and ball, and we have gone to great lengths to free up the guys. Whatever the game plan is, every one of us, players and management, will back it to the hilt and allow the player to do what he must do.
“Guys are finding their feet. They are in a more settled situation and that goes for all of us. We have settled on a group of guys who will take us forward,” said Conrad.
With the World Test Championship points critical and qualification for next year’s final in the competition even more in focus after winning in Dhaka, Conrad said the players wouldn’t be resting on their laurels.
“We won’t be looking to sit on that lead or bask in the glory of that victory. When we get to Chattogram it will be business as usual,” he said.
The Proteas need to win four of the remaining five Tests they have in the WTC cycle to qualify for the final at Lord’s in June next year, and with four of those matches at home, that outcome is realistic.
“We have to fancy our chances back home. You are firm favourites to beat two teams from the subcontinent in home conditions. We need to start playing like favourites. We have a good thing going here, but we certainly will not get ahead of ourselves.
“We have to allow ourselves to dream, and give ourselves the opportunity to realise that dream. But it will take a lot of graft, and we are a long way from that. We have to take care of Chattogram first,” said Conrad.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos