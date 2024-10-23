Lions have reason to purr but talk down expectations ahead of Leinster clash
Scrumhalf Van den Berg ready to test mettle against URC's top team, though it is unclear whether hosts will take a 'Full Monty' approach
Lions' scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is rolling up his sleeves at the prospect of confronting Leinster on their home turf in a United Rugby Championship top of the table clash in Dublin on Saturday.
Irrespective of the result the Lions are not close enough to shake Leinster from the top of the tree on Saturday but the occasion remains an unfamiliarly gravity-inducing one for the touring team.
Van den Berg, however, is ready to test his mettle against the competition's top team, though it is not clear yet whether the hosts will take a “Full Monty” mentality into their selection meeting.
“I would prefer playing against a full team,” said Van den Berg about the degree of difficulty he wants to face on Saturday. “As a rugby player, you want to play against the best in the world,” said the scrumhalf.
“We feel we’re in a good place at the moment and we really want to go against the best side.”
Four wins in as many starts have catapulted the Lions into unfamiliar territory and though they last year beat Leinster at Ellis Park and have held their own in Dublin before, there is no escaping that the sense of occasion has now been amplified.
Back in 2022 the Lions lost 21-13 to a weakened Leinster at the RDS Stadium but this Saturday they'll run out at the far more fit-for-an-occasion Aviva Stadium against opposition much more likely to assemble their most battle-hardened troops.
Van den Berg is one of a handful of Lions' survivors from that clash two years ago, though the assignment is a lot tougher this weekend.
That it is the Lions who are closest to Leinster on the points table does add to the pre-match theatre, not that you'll find Van den Berg engaging in pre-kick off hyperbole.
“To think of a title is a bit premature, as it’s only been four wins and we’re still far from where we need to be,” Van den Berg said.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the Lions camp sitting here saying we’re the best team in the competition or we’re going to win the title. We’re taking it game by game, and this weekend’s match is a great test to see where we’re at.”
If Van den Berg sounds undaunted perhaps he has reason to be. He made his Test debut against Portugal this year and in his latest outing for the Boks he helped the team to an emphatic win in testing conditions in Perth.
The wet conditions in Perth drew him from his comfort zone but he passed the test. His skill set and ability to remain calm are likely to face stern examination on Saturday. “Being at the Boks helped me with my composure and doing the right things at the right time.
“My time with the Boks made me a better player. I’ve learnt vital lessons on the rugby field. I want to show, at the Lions, that I am a better player though I don’t think I am close to where my potential is,” he explained.