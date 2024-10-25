Bulls pull off courageous win

Two powerful driving mauls resulted in tries inside the last 12 minutes earning them a precious away win to bring down the curtain on their tour.

Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee, Akker van der Merwe and Cameron Hanekom toiled hard and the pressure the pack applied earned the Bulls favourable field position from where they could launch for the try line.

With the game in the balance with less than three minutes to go they kicked a penalty into touch and soon their maul rumbled into action.

A second surge gave them the momentum to get over the line with Van der Merwe the man in possession.

It was down to David Kriel to turn that effort into a win and he nervelessly banged over the conversion from an acute angle.

The Bulls then held on in the final minute for the win but they had much to overcome from the first half.

Their game lacked continuity in the wet conditions and handling errors piled up. They also squandered opportunity.

When they looked set to score the game's first try just after 10 minutes they lost the ball in contact.

Johannes registered the Bulls' first points when he converted a penalty in the 22nd minute but by then the hosts had knocked over two of their own.