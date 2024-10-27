Chippa United head coach Kwanele Kopo congratulated his players on their hard-fought 2-0 win against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Andile Jali scored from the penalty spot to add to Orlando Pirates loanee Siphelo Baloni’s first-half strike as Chippa returned to their winning ways when beat Arrows and vaulted up the table into third position.
After consecutive defeats to TS Galaxy in the Carling Black Cup and a 2-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the league on Wednesday night, Kopo said Saturday’s match result was crucial.
“It was a game we had to win at all costs,” Kopo said.
“We didn’t have our usual team talk today. All we wrote was that we had to win.
“We had a loss in the Cup which we understand because we made changes.
“We then had the unfortunate loss to Stellenbosch but I felt today we looked sharper; we looked fresher.
“Today the players looked more recovered.
“However, I felt also the strategy we applied for this game following the analysis that we did that our wingers have not been giving us what we want.
“In terms of creating and scoring goals, we played a little bit differently today and it paid off. We created a lot of chances.
“In this game we could have been easily 3- or 4-0 up by halftime. I think their goalkeeper made two point-blank saves.”
The Kariega-born 48-year-old coach shifted focus to the next assignment.
“We are happy with the performance and we can only hope that we can keep this up.
“Again, not enough time to rest — we travel on Monday to Durban to a tricky AmaZulu side.
“We are happy with the results. Congratulations to the players and the staff on the good work that we put in.
“From a points perspective, we achieved our target.
“We started a new block of five games and we started with three points.
“It’s a good start,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa climb into third position with Arrows win
Soccer reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United head coach Kwanele Kopo congratulated his players on their hard-fought 2-0 win against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Andile Jali scored from the penalty spot to add to Orlando Pirates loanee Siphelo Baloni’s first-half strike as Chippa returned to their winning ways when beat Arrows and vaulted up the table into third position.
After consecutive defeats to TS Galaxy in the Carling Black Cup and a 2-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the league on Wednesday night, Kopo said Saturday’s match result was crucial.
“It was a game we had to win at all costs,” Kopo said.
“We didn’t have our usual team talk today. All we wrote was that we had to win.
“We had a loss in the Cup which we understand because we made changes.
“We then had the unfortunate loss to Stellenbosch but I felt today we looked sharper; we looked fresher.
“Today the players looked more recovered.
“However, I felt also the strategy we applied for this game following the analysis that we did that our wingers have not been giving us what we want.
“In terms of creating and scoring goals, we played a little bit differently today and it paid off. We created a lot of chances.
“In this game we could have been easily 3- or 4-0 up by halftime. I think their goalkeeper made two point-blank saves.”
The Kariega-born 48-year-old coach shifted focus to the next assignment.
“We are happy with the performance and we can only hope that we can keep this up.
“Again, not enough time to rest — we travel on Monday to Durban to a tricky AmaZulu side.
“We are happy with the results. Congratulations to the players and the staff on the good work that we put in.
“From a points perspective, we achieved our target.
“We started a new block of five games and we started with three points.
“It’s a good start,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos