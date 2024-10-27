“They really helped me find my blueprint in a sense, it has also helped me to clarify my doubts.
Proteas’ Mulder using every opportunity to improve his game
Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder believes having a better understanding of his game has been a major driving force behind his sustained run in the red ball side.
Since making his debut in 2019, there have been several questions over whether he has what it takes to crack it in the international arena.
Having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Mulder is itching to continue producing the performances he believes can help take the team forward when the sides meet for the second match in Chattogram starting on Tuesday.
Under the leadership of red ball coach Shukri Conrad, Mulder has almost turned a new leaf, contributing both with bat and ball and making sure he is continuously improving his performances to ensure he is never too far from the thoughts of the coach and selectors.
“I had to work a lot on the mental side of my game when I started international cricket,” the 26-year-old said.
“I was really young and naive, I didn’t quite understand what I was getting myself into and I would say I didn’t deal well enough with the pressure.
“I had to change a few technical things and Mark Boucher played a big part in helping me understand my technique and what is required from me in a team setting.
“So I had to go back to domestic cricket here [in SA] and in England to try to understand what my way is in terms of going about things.”
Working with the likes of Russell Domingo, Hashim Amla and Allan Donald at the DP World Lions in the last two seasons has further cemented his understanding of what he needs to do to remain consistent.
“They really helped me find my blueprint in a sense, it has also helped me to clarify my doubts.
“I am still learning a lot from my game and to say I fully understand what it is about would be a blatant lie,” he said.
Regarding the backing he has enjoyed, Mulder felt it gave him the confidence to play his natural game without allowing outside factors to affect his performances.
“What these coaches have identified in me, is that when I am positive and free mentally, not worried about surviving or getting out, is when I get into my best positions.
“Working with Shane Watson at the San Francisco Unicorns was a big learning curve for me in terms of what goes on between the ears, and what I need to think about to be at my best consistently.”
