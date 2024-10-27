Sipamla shines as Lions dominate Titans to defend T20 crown

Before there was SA20, there was the Mzansi Super League. And before Kwena Maphaka there was Lutho Sipamla.

Sipamla was the teen fast bowling sensation who lit up Cricket SA’s lame attempt to join the world of franchise T20 leagues. A few months after earning public acclaim in that tournament, Sipamla was making his international debut.

His career since has been one injury mishap after another, with some personal troubles thrown in amongst it, and a bit like the Mzansi Super League, he became a forgotten part of SA cricket’s recent history.

But on Sunday Sipamla, now 26, served up a reminder that there are more chapters about his career that will be scripted.