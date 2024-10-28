The Ballon d’Or has been presented by magazine France Football since 1956 to its best footballer of the northern hemisphere season. It is normally presented in October. It should not be confused with Fifa’s Best Award, which is normally presented at the end of a calendar year and covers that period.
The Fifa Ballon d’Or was presented in a five-year period where Fifa and France Football merged their awards from 2010 to 2015.
“In a joint partnership between Uefa and the Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Equipe, the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards honour the year's best players, coaches and clubs in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian,” Uefa.com stated.
There was confusion among the public after some reporting in South Africa a few weeks ago that suggested the award was decided by a public vote.
The public was encouraged to vote for Williams but were directed to a poll being taken by another famous French sports magazine, L'Equipe. France Football is part of the same media group as L'Equipe.
‘Big for African football, Sundowns’: Mngqithi on Ronwen’s huge night at Ballon D’Or
Bafana Bafana captain will rub shoulders with the biggest soccer stars in Paris as a nominee for the Yashin Trophy
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Ronwen Williams’ huge night in Paris for the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony is also a big night for African football, South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns, Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi says.
Williams will rub shoulders with the biggest stars of the game on Monday night as, after a superb year crowned by being named Africa Cup of Nations goalkeeper of the tournament in February, he will be one of the nominees for the Yashin Trophy for best keeper in the world.
The Ballon d’Or awards take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet (9.45pm).
Williams made history in September as the first goalkeeper to be nominated for the award while playing for an African club. He was the only African in the 10 nominees.
The former SuperSport United player is the fourth African goalkeeper to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy — named after legendary Russian shot-stopper Lev Yashin — after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.
Ronwen Williams' penalty saves in the shootout against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Ivory Coast in February (Xhosa commentary). - Mazwayi Voxeka
Williams did not turn out for Sundowns as they suffered their first Betway Premiership defeat of the 2024-25 season on Sunday, 1-0 against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Mngqithi was asked after the game about the Bafana Bafana captain’s big night in Paris.
“It’s very good for the club, it’s very good for the country and it’s very good for the continent to be recognised at that level,” Downs’ coach said.
“I think for the player himself and his family it’s something unbelievable because nobody would have thought a goalkeeper from Sundowns would get a nomination for the Ballon d’Or as one of the best keepers in the world. That speaks volumes.
“The fact he is even there, regardless of the outcome, this is very big for African football and very big for Sundowns. And it’s very big for all of us in South Africa. We should be very proud we have one of our own representing us at that level.”
Final Score pundits Chris Sutton and Martin Keown discuss who they think will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or - and look back at some of the past winners they have played against. - BBC Sport
The Ballon d’Or has been presented by magazine France Football since 1956 to its best footballer of the northern hemisphere season. It is normally presented in October. It should not be confused with Fifa’s Best Award, which is normally presented at the end of a calendar year and covers that period.
The Fifa Ballon d’Or was presented in a five-year period where Fifa and France Football merged their awards from 2010 to 2015.
“In a joint partnership between Uefa and the Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Equipe, the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards honour the year's best players, coaches and clubs in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian,” Uefa.com stated.
There was confusion among the public after some reporting in South Africa a few weeks ago that suggested the award was decided by a public vote.
The public was encouraged to vote for Williams but were directed to a poll being taken by another famous French sports magazine, L'Equipe. France Football is part of the same media group as L'Equipe.
Vinicius Jr or Rodri for Ballon d'Or?. - Sky Sports News
A panel of journalists from the top 100 Fifa-ranked nations for men’s football and the top 50 for women’s football cast the votes. The journalists rank their top five players with points awarded by the rank: first place gets six points, second place gets four, third gets three, fourth gets two and fifth gets one point.
Williams saved four penalties in a quarterfinal shoot-out win over Cape Verde at this year's Nations Cup to take Bafana to their first semifinal in 24 years.
He kept five clean sheets in seven games at the Nations Cup, four of those in succession, and conceded three goals as South Africa won the bronze medal.
Williams also helped steer Sundowns to the 2023-24 Caf Champions League semifinals and seventh Premiership title in succession with a record 72 points.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.
2024 Ballon d’Or nominees
Men's Ballon d'Or:
Women's Ballon d'Or:
Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper)
Kopa Trophy (for the best player under the age of 21 as of July 31 2024):
Men's Coach of the Year Trophy (best coach of a men's club or national team):
Women's Coach of the Year Trophy (best coach of a women's club or national team):
Men’s Club of the Year Trophy:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos