Sport

Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or

First-time winner was instrumental in helping City win an unprecedented fourth successive EPL trophy last season

By Fernando Kallas - 29 October 2024
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or in the ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night.
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or in the ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.

Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

The 28-year-old Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960). 

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was not able to clinch the Yashin Trophy, which went to Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

All the 2024 Ballon d’Or winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri (Manchester City)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona)

Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)

Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper): Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Kopa Trophy (Best young player): Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

Best Women’s Club: FC Barcelona Femeni

Best Men’s Club: Real Madrid

Gerd Muller Trophy (top goal scorers): Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Unpacking Pick n Pay's half-year results
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...