Keen competition in Bay Open squash event
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Province Schools Squash hosted a highly successful Bay Open tournament earlier this month, drawing a wide range of entries from across the Eastern and Southern Cape.
Players from East London, Eden and Makhanda joined participants from Gqeberha in the event, with the U13 boys’ section having the biggest entry.
This enabled the two-day tournament to produce some high-class action, epitomised by the U13 A section clash between Austin Maxwell (EP) and Zivan de Klerk (Eden), which the former won in a 3-2 nail-biter.
However, the boys’ U13 A section final was won by eventually by Liam Fehrsen (EP), who outduelled provincial colleague Keeran Morrison 3-1 in a wonderful display of speed, accuracy and some amazing drop shots.
Morrison put up an excellent fight before going down 15-8 16-14 11-15 15-4.
