Men’s SA hockey coach Cheslyn Gie stands down

South African men’s national hockey national coach Cheslyn Gie has resigned.
SA Hockey said on Wednesday Gie’s “journey has been nothing short of inspiring — from working his way up in the U-18 and U-21 structures to leading the senior men’s team on the grandest stage”.
“Under his leadership the team has risen in international rankings, achieved Olympic qualification and shown the world what South African hockey is about.
“Cheslyn’s affect on SA Hockey has been felt from day one. After serving as assistant coach for the senior men he was named head coach, stepping into a role where he led the team through some of their most exciting competitions.
“The undoubted standout was victory in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup in Potchefstroom. The South Africans started the tournament as the sixth-ranked team out of eight but victories over France, Pakistan and Korea set up a final clash with Ireland [where SA won] 4-3 to claim the title.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“Another of the highlights was guiding South Africa to victory in the African Hockey Road to Paris, clinching a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“The Olympic journey was memorable, with the team ending their campaign on a high note by defeating host nation France and closing the tournament in an Olympic best ninth place, an outstanding finish and a clear sign of South African hockey’s potential on the world stage.”
SA Hockey interim CEO Shaune Baaitjies said Gie’s “legacy is one which spans across many age groups”.
“His commitment has driven our men’s programme forward and the effect will be felt for years to come. From working with our youth structures to leading our senior team at the Olympics, he’s done it all with love for the game. We are deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves.”
