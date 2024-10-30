Ismail, who is also a coach, said in an Instagram video she had been playing in the Greater London Women's Football League (GLWFL) for five years wearing tracksuit bottoms but on Sunday she was not allowed to come on as a substitute for United Dragons.
“The Middlesex FA referee for the game said the league had told him strictly not to allow women to wear tracksuit bottoms, if it matches our kit or not,” said Ismail, a Muslim.
“If we do not wear shorts, we cannot play. That is what I was told.”
The GLWFL said it was their understanding that players were required to wear shorts on top of clothing that covered their legs.
“However, we have since been made aware that shorts on top of tracksuits or tights are not required. We will provide this updated guidance to all our match officials and members,” the league wrote on X on Tuesday.
The FA said they were aware of the matter and were in contact with the Middlesex FA to ensure it is quickly resolved.
“We proactively wrote to all county FAs and match officials across the women’s grassroots game earlier this year to confirm that women and girls should be allowed to wear clothing that ensures their faith or religious beliefs are not compromised,” a spokesperson from the FA said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Shorts not a requirement for women, FA says after Muslim player barred from match
Image: Peter Cziborra/Reuters
England's Football Association (FA) says women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs, after former Somalia captain Iqra Ismail was prevented from playing a match for not wearing shorts.
Ismail, who is also a coach, said in an Instagram video she had been playing in the Greater London Women's Football League (GLWFL) for five years wearing tracksuit bottoms but on Sunday she was not allowed to come on as a substitute for United Dragons.
“The Middlesex FA referee for the game said the league had told him strictly not to allow women to wear tracksuit bottoms, if it matches our kit or not,” said Ismail, a Muslim.
“If we do not wear shorts, we cannot play. That is what I was told.”
The GLWFL said it was their understanding that players were required to wear shorts on top of clothing that covered their legs.
“However, we have since been made aware that shorts on top of tracksuits or tights are not required. We will provide this updated guidance to all our match officials and members,” the league wrote on X on Tuesday.
The FA said they were aware of the matter and were in contact with the Middlesex FA to ensure it is quickly resolved.
“We proactively wrote to all county FAs and match officials across the women’s grassroots game earlier this year to confirm that women and girls should be allowed to wear clothing that ensures their faith or religious beliefs are not compromised,” a spokesperson from the FA said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos