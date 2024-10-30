Tickets for crunch Chiefs v Sundowns Carling clash selling fast

Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm) are selling like hot cakes.

Organisers are expecting the full house signs go up before the end of the week for a potentially explosive clash in Nasrec where Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold in the Betway Premiership, host the Brazilians at the 2010 World Cup final venue.

By Wednesday morning, just over 54,000 tickets, including hospitality and complimentary, had been sold, according to Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar.

Grobbelaar said the Premier Soccer League are making 87,300 tickets available for the crunch match with 79,000 for general access and this means there is less than 25,000 of those remaining.