Tickets for crunch Chiefs v Sundowns Carling clash selling fast
Organisers expect a sell-out before the end of the week for the potentially explosive quarterfinal clash at FNB Stadium
Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm) are selling like hot cakes.
Organisers are expecting the full house signs go up before the end of the week for a potentially explosive clash in Nasrec where Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold in the Betway Premiership, host the Brazilians at the 2010 World Cup final venue.
By Wednesday morning, just over 54,000 tickets, including hospitality and complimentary, had been sold, according to Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar.
Grobbelaar said the Premier Soccer League are making 87,300 tickets available for the crunch match with 79,000 for general access and this means there is less than 25,000 of those remaining.
“This is a huge match on the PSL football calendar and it is encouraging that ticket sales are moving a good pace but we want to once again encourage football fans to arrive early at the stadium to avoid traffic congestion,” Grobbelaar said.
Saturday's cup clash is a rematch of an exciting Premiership clash in front of a capacity crowd at FNB on September 28 where Downs beat Chiefs 2-1.
In recent matches, poor traffic and crowd control has been in the spotlight for PSL matches with a number of incidents that have left football fans unhappy about access to stadiums.
There was traffic chaos outside Orlando Stadium on Friday where football fans were stuck for hours in gridlocks and many ticket-holders completely missed the league match where Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1.
There was ore drama the next day at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane where the Premiership match where SuperSport United beat Chiefs 1-0 was delayed for 30 minutes due to fans being stuck in traffic congestion.
Traffic in Polokwane was made worse by a well-attended gospel music festival taking place at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium next door to the match venue at the same time as the match.