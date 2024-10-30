Van Nistelrooy honoured to be Man United interim boss, Amorim says no deal in place
After Ten Hag sacking, United have told Sporting they are prepared to pay the €10m release clause for Amorim
Ruud van Nistelrooy said he was sad to see Erik ten Hag fired by Manchester United on Monday, but the club's former striker is honoured to step in as interim manager for as long as required.
Dutch coach Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with the team languishing in 14th in the Premier League standings.
While Van Nistelrooy was considered a contender for the permanent position, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has emerged as the front-runner, with United telling the Lisbon-based club on Tuesday that they are prepared to pay the €10m release clause.
The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag's staff as an assistant in July. He was appointed interim manager on Monday, taking charge for Wednesday's League Cup match against Leicester City at Old Trafford.
"Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave," the former Netherlands international said on the team's website.
🎙️ "Will you be in the dugout at Old Trafford on Sunday?"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 29, 2024
👇 "I will be here [at Sporting]"
🎙️ "Definitely?"
🤣 "I don't know"
Ruben Amorim hints at his future amid Manchester United links 🧐 pic.twitter.com/esA402PmO5
"When I returned in the summer as Erik's assistant, it was because I believe that Manchester United can climb back to the levels that I knew here as a player. I still have that belief, but it will take time and a lot of hard work.
"Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so. I can promise that I will continue to give my all, in whatever capacity, to try to turn around our fortunes."
Amorim said on Tuesday no deal was in place for him to become United's next manager after Sporting announced the Premier League club were prepared to pay his €10m release.
The news came a day after the team sacked Ten Hag with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. The club´s idea was that the Portuguese coach could be in place for Sunday's league game against Chelsea at Old Trafford, but Amorim did not want to confirm anything.
"I have nothing to say now, we're analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise," Amorim told a press conference after Sporting's 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Key figures from Manchester United are in Portugal as negotiations continue with Sporting Lisbon over their pursuit of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WlTCG3om6Z— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 30, 2024
"There's nothing to talk about. There's the club statement, everyone knows about it. It was said by the club. For the rest, we don't know the exact details. We'll see.
"There is an intention on the part of the club [United], which is in talks with Sporting, but it will always be my decision. Talking about it now is just creating noise for the club and this whole situation.
"I can't promise anything. What I do know is that I'll be at training tomorrow and I'll be preparing for the league game with Estrela da Amadora on Friday."
Amorim tried to steer questions back to the game but he had to repeat the same answer several times as reporters kept asking him about United.
Sporting earlier informed the Portuguese Securities Market Commission about the Premier League club´s interest.
"Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love" ❤️— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2024
Ruud van Nistelrooy 🤝 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/YTFLoEcbZK
"Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting's board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of €10m," a statement from the Lisbon-based club said.
United declined to comment.
The 39-year-old Amorim, who emerged as a front-runner soon after Ten Hag's sacking, led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title in 2021, ending a 19-year league title drought, before winning a second last season.
Portuguese media reported his final game with Sporting would be on Tuesday evening against Nacional, and that Amorim is negotiating with United over his staff and salary.
Amorim has been coveted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool where he was heavily linked with replacing Juergen Klopp last season with the club eventually choosing to hire Arne Slot instead. He also held talks with West Ham United to replace David Moyes before opting to remain in Lisbon.
His appearance in London for talks with West Ham, just ahead of the Portuguese club's clash with rivals Porto, did not go down well with Sporting fans. He subsequently apologised for his actions.
The Portuguese is no stranger to the Old Trafford pressure-cooker, having done a coaching internship under Jose Mourinho at the club six years ago.
He also has a fan in United captain and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes who said earlier this month that "Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football".
Amorim, a former Benfica and Portugal midfielder who won three Primeira League titles with Benfica, is known for dynamic, offensive football. His teams can counter-attack quickly when in possession.
Reuters