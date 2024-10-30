Van Nistelrooy honoured to be Man United interim boss, Amorim says no deal in place

Ruud van Nistelrooy said he was sad to see Erik ten Hag fired by Manchester United on Monday, but the club's former striker is honoured to step in as interim manager for as long as required.

Dutch coach Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with the team languishing in 14th in the Premier League standings.

While Van Nistelrooy was considered a contender for the permanent position, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has emerged as the front-runner, with United telling the Lisbon-based club on Tuesday that they are prepared to pay the €10m release clause.

The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag's staff as an assistant in July. He was appointed interim manager on Monday, taking charge for Wednesday's League Cup match against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

"Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave," the former Netherlands international said on the team's website.