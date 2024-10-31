Expect goals as Sundowns take on Chiefs in cup blockbuster: Komphela

There will be goals in Saturday's blockbuster Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at a packed FNB Stadium, if Downs assistant coach Steve Komphela is to be taken at his word.

Downs were big winners in the first round of this competition, thumping Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 while the team they're visiting at a ground expected to be sold-out by Saturday thrashed SuperSport United 4-0.

Komphela is not only impressed with the number of goals PSL players have been scoring in the opening third of the 2024-25 season, but also the spectacular nature of many of them.

Sundowns go to Saturday's match having seen their chief striker Peter Shalulile scoring a brace and partner Lucas Riberio scoring the other one in their 3-0 win over Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership match on Wednesday. Two of the three goals were gems.

Sundowns beat Chiefs 2-1 in their pulsating Betway Premiership played in front of a capacity crowd at the same venue late last month. Komphela expects more fireworks in the cup rematch.