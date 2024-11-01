Sport

FNB Stadium sold out for blockbuster Carling quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns

01 November 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Tickets for the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have sold out.
Tickets for the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have sold out. 
Image: PSL

Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday have sold out. 

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the sellout on Friday morning where they also revealed gates will open at 3pm in a move to try to woo supporters to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.

The two teams meet on the back of contrasting midweek league results where Amakhosi needed a late brace from Mduduzi Shabalala to salvage a draw with rookies Magesi in Polokwane. 

On the other hand, the Brazilians were at their rampant best as they produced a polished 3-0 win over Cape Town City at Loftus where Peter Shalulile scored twice and Lucas Ribeiro got the other.

