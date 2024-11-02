Zambia edge SA on penalties to claim Cosafa women's crown

Zambia were crowned Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship winners after they edged hosts SA 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the final in Gqeberha on Saturday, earning the Copper Queens their second title.
Zambia’s previous success came in 2022, while SA were hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 2020.
Zambia were all over SA in the opening minutes of the first half, keeping the ball in the hosts’ half.
However, they could not create clear scoring chances with their early possession.
The Copper Queens got a clear shot when they won a set-piece in the 12th minute, however, Pauline Zulu sent her effort over the bar.
Banyana missed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 41st minute when they won a corner. Tshegofatso Motlogelwa took the set piece and when the Zambian keeper spilt it, Asanda Hadebe couldn’t capitalise on the second ball to score.
The start of the second half belonged to Banyana with Isabella Ludwig shooting from range and missing the target by an inch.
In the 53rd minute, Nobahle Mdelwa banged the ball into the net, however, VAR ruled out the goal.
Lungowe Namasiku came one-on-one with home keeper Jessica Williams but the latter made an important block to deny her.
A bad clearance by Zambia's defence saw Shannon Macomo also try her luck at goal only to shoot wide.
Banyana missed yet another golden chance to score in the 78th minute after Hadebe set up Mdelwa, who missed the target.
The game went into extra-time but neither team could find a winner.
Ludwig won the Player of the Tournament, while the Zambian duo of Ochumba Lubanji and Fridah Mukoma claimed the Golden Boot after they scored four goals each.
Williams claimed the Golden Glove, while Zambia took the Fair Play award. — Cosafa Media
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
