Bloemfontein-based Free State Stadium is set to host the 2024 Carling Knockout final on Saturday, November 23.
This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the semifinals draw at the Dr Molemela Stadium where Marumo Gallants knocked out defending champions Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.
Mamelodi Sundowns, Gallants, Richards Bay FC and Betway Premiership rookies Mages FC are the four teams that remain in the hunt for the top honours in the tournament.
Siyabulela Shai’s first-half goal sent coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s side to the semifinals.
Gallants will host Sundowns in the battle for the spot in the final.
Free State Stadium to host Carling Knockout final
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Meanwhile, Magesi’s fairy-tale start to the top tier continues as they are now one match away from reaching their first Cup final.
They defeated TS Galaxy by 1-0, thanks to a goal by Lehlogonolo Mokone at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
Magesi will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Richards Bay in another semifinal clash. The last four clashes will be played next weekend.
Carling Knockout semifinal fixtures
Richards Bay vs Magesi FC
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns
