Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe now targets faster time in marathons

After securing a victory in the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, Onalenna Khonkhobe has set his sights on running at least 2:06:00 in marathons.
Khonkhobe won the People's Race in 2:16:36, beating a strong field that included Lesotho's Joseph Seutloali, who finished second in 2:18: 54, and Kenya's Kipsang Kipkemoi, who took third place in 2:19:05.
The 28-year-old athlete, who also won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon earlier this year, was pleased with his performance on his debut at the Soweto Marathon.
"Next year I want to run 2:05:00 or 2:06:00 ... and it is easy for me to run that," Khonkhobe told the media during a press conference.
"The last two kilometres, it was very tough. My coach told me to use the programme I was using to prepare for the Two Oceans to do the same thing."
Khonkhobe also won a few smaller races this year and has described it as the best year for him.
"This is my best year because I won the Dischem Half Marathon [in January], then the Pirates Half Marathon, Two Oceans and today the Soweto Marathon," he said.
The North West-born athlete also became the second local runner to win the race in two consecutive years, after Ntsindiso Mphakathi was crowned the champion last year.
In the women's race, Neheng Khatala of Lesotho emerged victorious in 2:43:07.
Kenya's Margaret Jepchumba took second place (2:44:55), with Ethiopia's Worke Degu Amena rounding out the podium in 2:48:11.
Galaletsang Mekgoe was the first South African woman to cross the finish line in eighth position in 3:00:52.
An ecstatic Khatala said she never expected to win but that the 10kms she has been running helped her to win the race.
"I aim to win at least three races this year, and that will be a very big achievement for me," Khatala said.
"I'm proud of myself. Before this race today, I ran 10kms, Absa and Totalsports races, and I think I have run so many sub-33s this year.
"I wanted to run sub-32 but could not, now it is the end of the year. I have to start and prepare maybe to run that. But I have been doing well. This is my first time running the Soweto Marathon. I didn't know anything about the course."
SowetanLIVE
Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe now targets faster time in marathons
Khatala of Lesotho shows women clean pair of heels
Journalist
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SowetanLIVE
